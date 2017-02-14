Brazil Supreme Court judge rejects bid to remove minister

A judge on Brazil's Supreme Court rejected an injunction that sought to remove President Michel Temer's minister in charge of infrastructure investment, Wellington Moreira Franco, who has been named in a corruption investigation. File photo: Brazil's President Michel Temer greets the Minister of the General Secretary of the Presidency of Brazil, Wellington Moreira Franco during the inauguration ceremony of the Ministers, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 3, 2017.

