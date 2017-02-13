Brazil state to fire military police ...

Brazil state to fire military police who failed to patrol

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities in a Brazilian state where military police failed to patrol for more than a week are opening disciplinary proceedings against dozens of officers. Authorities in Espirito Santo officially initiated procedures to fire 161 military police Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC