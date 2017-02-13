Brazil state to fire military police who failed to patrol
Authorities in a Brazilian state where military police failed to patrol for more than a week are opening disciplinary proceedings against dozens of officers. Authorities in Espirito Santo officially initiated procedures to fire 161 military police Tuesday.
