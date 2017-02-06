Brazil sends troops to state torn by violence due to police strike
Brazil's president on Monday ordered 200 troops to the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, where a police strike in recent days sparked a wave of violence including what is already believed to be dozens of murders. A woman walks past by the entrance of an appliance store damaged after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil February 6, 2017.
