Brazil sends troops to state torn by violence due to police strike

Brazil's president on Monday ordered 200 troops to the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, where a police strike in recent days sparked a wave of violence including what is already believed to be dozens of murders. The law enforcement stoppage in a state struggling with a budget shortfall is the latest example of how depleted public finances, amid Brazil's worst recession on record, are crippling even basic health services, education and security in some states.

