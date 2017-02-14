Brazil sends 9,000 soldiers to Rio amid security crisis
Brazilian President Michel Temer issued a decree on Tuesday to deploy 9,000 soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnaval ends. That's almost half the troops used during last year's Olympic Games.
