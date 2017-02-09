Brazil Prosecutors Charge Businessman...

Brazil Prosecutors Charge Businessman Eike Batista

Former billionaire is accused of being involved in a scheme that paid bribes to a former Rio de Janeiro governor SAfO PAULO-Brazilian prosecutors filed charges on Friday against businessman Eike Batista, once the country's richest person, alleging he was involved in a scheme that paid bribes to a former Rio de Janeiro governor. Mr. Batista is accused of corruption and money laundering, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said.

