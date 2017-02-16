Brazil police target former senator in Belo Monte bribery probe

BRASILIA: Brazilian police targeted the son of Senator Edison Lobao and a former senator in search-and-seizure operations on Thursday, a source said, investigating possible bribes paid during construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam. Federal police said they were searching homes and offices based on warrants issued by a Supreme Court judge handling a sweeping corruption probe known as "Car Wash," but did not disclose the names of the targets who were members of two political parties.

