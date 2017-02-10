Brazil police strike continues despit...

Brazil police strike continues despite agreement23 min ago

Relatives of police in southeastern Brazil blockaded law enforcement stations as part of a weeklong protest, despite an agreement meant to end an officers' strike that has plunged the region into chaos. At least 137 people have been reported killed amid looting and robbery in Espirito Santo state since police went on strike a week ago demanding better pay.

