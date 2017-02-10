Brazil may surprise with growth above...

Brazil may surprise with growth above 1 pct if pension reform passes -govt official

Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters. The official's prediction reflects the mood in the capital Brasilia among President Michel Temer's economic team, which is upbeat about the recovery but acknowledges that success hinges on unpopular austerity reforms.

