Brazil judge suspends nomination of Temer ally as minister

A Brazilian federal judge suspended the nomination of a close ally of President Michel Temer to a ministry-level position, according to the court's website on Wednesday. Brazil's President Michel Temer greets the Minister of the General Secretary of the Presidency of Brazil, Wellington Moreira Franco during the inauguration ceremony of new Ministers, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.