Brazil homebuyers should bear burden of cancellations, Cyrela CEO tells paper

Feb 3 Homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Chief Executive Elie Horn said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that he believes clients should lose their down payments if they cancel a residential purchase. Speaking to Valor Economico, Horn adopted his stance as the government, consumer groups and homebuilders are negotiating industry rules for buyers to keep a share of a home's value in the event they scrap its acquisition.

Chicago, IL

