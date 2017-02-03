Brazil exempts military from pension ...

Brazil exempts military from pension shake-up to ensure support

As the Brazilian government prepares for a confrontation with the nation's workforce over far-reaching pension reform, one profession is notably absent from the belt-tightening move: the military. Following Congress's approval of a public spending cap late last year, the government of President Michel Temer is pushing ahead with a broad pension reform as the next stage of its austerity agenda.

Chicago, IL

