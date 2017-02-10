Brazil Espirito Santo state says reac...

Brazil Espirito Santo state says reaches deal to end police strike

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Friday said they had reached a deal to end a week-long police strike that has sparked violent anarchy and left more than 120 people dead. Police officers carry a body during a military police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil February 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... 14 hr frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC