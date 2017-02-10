Brazil Espirito Santo state says reaches deal to end police strike
Authorities in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Friday said they had reached a deal to end a week-long police strike that has sparked violent anarchy and left more than 120 people dead. Police officers carry a body during a military police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil February 10, 2017.
