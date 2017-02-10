Brazil court suspends $5.2B sale of P...

Brazil court suspends $5.2B sale of Petrobras gas pipeline unit

A Brazilian federal court has suspended Petrobras' $5.2B sale of the Nova Transportadora do Sudesteon natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Brookfield Asset Management .

Chicago, IL

