Brazil court says Rio governor should...

Brazil court says Rio governor should step down over campaign financing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An electoral court in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday ordered Rio de Janeiro state governor Luiz Fernando Pezao and his deputy to stand down, accusing them of offering state contracts to attract financing for a 2014 reelection campaign. The court said in a statement that the order would not take effect until Pezao and Vice-Governor Francisco Dornelles had exhausted the appeals process, something likely to take some time in Brazil's complex judicial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Tue Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC