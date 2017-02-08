Brazil court says Rio governor should step down over campaign financing

An electoral court in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday ordered Rio de Janeiro state governor Luiz Fernando Pezao and his deputy to stand down, accusing them of offering state contracts to attract financing for a 2014 reelection campaign. The court said in a statement that the order would not take effect until Pezao and Vice-Governor Francisco Dornelles had exhausted the appeals process, something likely to take some time in Brazil's complex judicial system.

