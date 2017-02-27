Brazil benefits from social quotas in higher education
The performance of students who accessed higher education through social inclusion policies in Brazil is equal and sometimes even better than that of their peers, according to a study published by the Brazilian journal Educao e Pesquisa and supported by FAPESP . The researchers evaluated about one million students who participated in the National Student Performance Test .
