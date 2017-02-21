Brazil Authorizes National Forces in ...

Brazil Authorizes National Forces in Three States for 180 Days

The federal Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorized yesterday the activation of the National Force in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe, as part of the National Public Security Plan. The cities of Aracaju , Natal and Porto Alegre were chosen for the beginning of the implementation of the plan, photo by AntA nio Cruz/ABr.

Chicago, IL

