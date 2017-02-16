Argentine prosecutor asks to investigate president over postal service deal
A prosecutor asked to investigate Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday over a deal to resolve debt the country's postal service incurred with the government when it was owned by Macri's father. Argentine's President Mauricio Macri reviews an honor guard before meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 7, 2017.
