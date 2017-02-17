After his protest at Rio Games, Ethio...

After his protest at Rio Games, Ethiopian couldna t go home; hea s temporarily reunited with family

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, crouches to hug his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC