A Carnival Muse Wearing Clothes Shocks Brazil: Watch

When Brazilian TV network Globo recently revealed its annual carnival spot, it shocked viewers by declining to reveal the naked body of its star, the carnival muse known as Globeleza. Since the premiere of the media giant's carnival coverage promos in 1991, Globeleza, portrayed by a succession of young, black, and of course beautiful dancers, always appeared nude, wearing only high heels, body paint and glitter.

