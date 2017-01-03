Zell's Equity International, Patria to merge Brazil self-storage units
Jan 11 Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Patria Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than double their capacity by 2020, the companies said on Wednesday. Under their plan, the entity resulting from the merger of Zell's GuardeAqui and Patria's Kipit will open 30 storage facilities in Brazil over the period, an investment that could reach 600 million reais based on the average cost to build a unit.
