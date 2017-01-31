Yellow fever outbreak may wipe out en...

Yellow fever outbreak may wipe out endangered monkeys in Brazil's rainforest

The worst yellow fever outbreak in decades is not just killing Brazilians, it threatens to wipe out monkeys in the Atlantic rainforest that are already close to extinction, experts warned on Tuesday. So far 400 monkeys have been found dead in the state of Espirito Santo where the fever outbreak has spread from neighbouring Minas Gerais.

