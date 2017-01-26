Yellow fever outbreak kills 40 in Brazil

Brazilian public health officials are working to stop an outbreak of yellow fever that has killed at least 40 people in Brazil from becoming an epidemic, urging people to seek vaccinations in nine of the country's 26 states. The Health Minister said on Tuesday that 70 cases of the fever and 40 deaths have been confirmed in the outbreak centred in rural areas of the state of Minas Gerais, while another 47 deaths and 368 suspect cases are under investigation.

Chicago, IL

