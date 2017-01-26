Yellow fever outbreak is killing off rare monkeys in Brazil
The outbreak started in late 2016 and, as is often the case in South America, it has spread to humans, killing at least 50 since the start of 2017. The authorities have rushed vaccines to hospitals, where long queues await inoculation.
