Yellow fever in Brazil sickens more than 100

Brazil's health ministry has ordered millions of doses of yellow fever vaccines to reinforce its stockpiles amid the largest outbreak of the disease the country has seen since 2000, the ministry said. Brazil's yellow fever outbreak now has more than 100 cases, authorities say, as Canadian public health officials advise people planning to travel to affected areas to seek medical advice first.

Chicago, IL

