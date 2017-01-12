Yellow fever - Brazil
On 6 January 2017, the Brazil Ministry of Health reported 12 suspected cases of yellow fever from six municipalities in the state of Minas Gerais. On the same day, the Brazil IHR National Focal Point informed PAHO/WHO that the 12 cases are male, residing in rural areas, and have an average age of approximately 37 years .
