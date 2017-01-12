Wild vampire bats suck Human Blood at night after natural habitat destroyed by deforestation
And scientists were amazed to find the vampire bats - named for their blood-sucking practice - are now turning to humans as their life source. Researchers said how they were surprised by the new developments, mainly because they aren't known to have evolved to digest human blood.
