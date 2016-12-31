WELCOMING 2017 New Year's ball drops in packed Times Square

Revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. revelers-celebrate-the-new-year-as-confetti-flies-over-new-york's-times-square-as-seen-from-the-marriott-marquis,-sunday,-jan.-1,-2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.