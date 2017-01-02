Website for Brazil's President Temer ...

Website for Brazil's President Temer hacked

A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling for the death penalty for legislators in a country where many are frustrated with public corruption. FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to take part in a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Chicago, IL

