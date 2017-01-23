VIDEO: Brazilian mascot pulls off out...

VIDEO: Brazilian mascot pulls off outrageous save

15 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

A tense Fortaleza derby was lit up by a fantastic stop behind the goal from an unlikely source, although he failed to galvanise his team to a win Brazilian football already has a candidate for the best save of the season in 2017 - and it comes from a club mascot! The curious moment came in a state championship grudge match between Ceara and Fortaleza, two of the biggest sides in Ceara State and winners of 84 Cearense titles between them. Six minutes into the second half Fortaleza striker Douglas Baggio saw his shot sail harmlessly over the bar, but he was certainly not expecting the Ceara mascot to spring into life behind the posts and further palm the ball into safety.

