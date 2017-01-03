Vale, Billiton Try to Extend Payment of R$1.2 Billion Guarantee
Mining giants, Vale and BHP Billiton, principal shareholders of Brazilian mining company, Samarco, have asked the Minas Gerais Federal Courts for a second extension in their deadline to pay R$1.2 billion reais in guarantees for the Mariana dam burst, which occurred in 2015. The original deadline for the payment was December 10th, 2016.
