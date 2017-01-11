UPDATE 3-Brazil surprises with aggressive rate cut to rescue economy
Brazil surprised markets with a larger-than-expected interest rate cut on Wednesday, as the worst recession in Brazilian history threatens to stretch into a third year. In a unanimous vote, the central bank's nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, decided to cut its benchmark Selic rate BRCBMP=ECI by 75 basis points to 13.00 percent after two straight cuts of 25 basis-points each.
