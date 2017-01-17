UPDATE 2-Brazil's inflation falls below 6 pct in mid-January
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Brazil's inflation rate slowed more than expected in mid-January, falling below 6 percent for the first time in nearly three years and reinforcing market bets on steep interest rate cuts by the central bank. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 5.94 percent in the 12 months to mid-January, slowing from an increase of 6.58 percent in mid-December, government statistics bureau IBGE said on Thursday.
