UPDATE 2-Brazilian regulator allows Societe Mondiale to return to Oi board
Jan 6 Brazilian telecommunications watchdog Anatel said on Friday it has authorized representatives appointed by minority shareholder Societe Mondiale to return to the board of struggling wireless carrier Oi SA. The agency said the participation of Societe Mondiale's board members is conditional on the presence of representatives of the regulator at meetings of the company, which filed for Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 28
|unblocked games
|46
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC