UPDATE 2-Brazilian regulator allows S...

UPDATE 2-Brazilian regulator allows Societe Mondiale to return to Oi board

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 6 Brazilian telecommunications watchdog Anatel said on Friday it has authorized representatives appointed by minority shareholder Societe Mondiale to return to the board of struggling wireless carrier Oi SA. The agency said the participation of Societe Mondiale's board members is conditional on the presence of representatives of the regulator at meetings of the company, which filed for Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC