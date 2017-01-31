UPDATE 2-Brazil state rules out Cemig sale as debt relief condition -source
Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. According to the person, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, mineral-rich Minas Gerais wants part of the 92 billion reais the federal government owes it in the form of export-promotion tax exemptions to be refunded if the state joins the debt program.
