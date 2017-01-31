UPDATE 2-Brazil state rules out Cemig...

UPDATE 2-Brazil state rules out Cemig sale as debt relief condition -source

Jan 31

Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. According to the person, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, mineral-rich Minas Gerais wants part of the 92 billion reais the federal government owes it in the form of export-promotion tax exemptions to be refunded if the state joins the debt program.

Chicago, IL

