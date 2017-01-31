UPDATE 1-No decision yet on Brazil 2019 inflation target, c.bank says

Jan 31 Brazil has not yet decided whether to change its 2019 inflation goal, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday, as expectations grow that it could cut it for the first time in a decade amid a sharp slowdown in price hikes. The National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the Finance Ministry, the Planning Ministry and the central bank, is due to announce its inflation target for 2019 by the end of June.

