UPDATE 1-No decision yet on Brazil 2019 inflation target, c.bank says
Jan 31 Brazil has not yet decided whether to change its 2019 inflation goal, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday, as expectations grow that it could cut it for the first time in a decade amid a sharp slowdown in price hikes. The National Monetary Council, comprised of the heads of the Finance Ministry, the Planning Ministry and the central bank, is due to announce its inflation target for 2019 by the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan 23
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC