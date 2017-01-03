UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Verde sees aggressive Brazil rate cut this month

Jan 6 Verde Asset Management SA, which runs Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees "good chances" that the country's central bank will cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points this month in a bid to revive a weak economy. In a monthly letter to investors, money managers led by Luiz Stuhlberger said Verde stepped up holdings of fixed-rate debt on hopes of a bigger rate cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.