UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Verde sees aggressive Brazil rate cut this month

12 hrs ago

Jan 6 Verde Asset Management SA, which runs Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees "good chances" that the country's central bank will cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points this month in a bid to revive a weak economy. In a monthly letter to investors, money managers led by Luiz Stuhlberger said Verde stepped up holdings of fixed-rate debt on hopes of a bigger rate cut.

Chicago, IL

