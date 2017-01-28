UPDATE 1-Brazil car rental Movida's IPO could fetch $368 mln
Jan 16 Movida Participacoes SA has set the price range for an initial public offering at between 8.90 and 11.30 reais per share in a deal that could help the Brazilian car rental firm and a shareholder fetch as much as 1.184 billion reais from investors. In a Monday securities filing, Movida and controlling shareholder JSL SA said they plan to offer a total 78.202 million common shares of Movida on Feb. 6, when the IPO will take place.
