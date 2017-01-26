UK Graduate Student Spotlight: Yatta Boakari

Name: Yatta Linhares Boakari From: Teresina, Brazil Degree and institutions where received: University of the Incarnate Word, BS in psychology; Federal University of Piaui, DVM; State University of Sao Paulo, MS in equine reproduction. Yatta Boakari, DVM, MS, completed a three-month research internship at the University of Kentucky while completing her master's in Brazil.

