UFC Fight Night 106 Update: Rony 'Jason' to Face Jeremy Kennedy in Brazil
A featherweight tilt pitting Rony Mariano Bezerra against Jeremy Kennedy has been added to the UFC Fight Night 106 lineup. Promotion officials announced the pairing on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Mon
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC