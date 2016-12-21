TOP 16 of 2016 - Online readers serve up a mixed bag in most viewed stories last year
Mourners lead the coffins containing the bodies of controversial Bishop Stephen Ricketts and his sons, Chevorn and Sejue Ricketts, during their funeral in Commodore, St Catherine. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce carries the Jamaica national flag as she leads the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics inside the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 28
|unblocked games
|46
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
