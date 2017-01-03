Tone deaf decisions deepen challenges for Brazil's president

In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for a pension plan proposal to National Congress leaders, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. With Brazil mired in recession, President Temer's government spawned outrage when it ordered $400,000 worth of food, including 500 cartons of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and 1.5 tons of chocolate cake, for his official plane trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.