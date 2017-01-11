Tite to announce Brazil squad for Cha...

Tite to announce Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Selecao will name a group restricted to domestic-based player for the charity match will take place on January 25 at the Nilton Santos Stadium On January 19, Brazil coach Tite will announce his squad for a friendly with Colombia, the Brazilian Football Confederation have confirmed. The match has been arranged to help raise funds in support of the families of those who were killed in the tragic air disaster of LaMia Flight 2933 in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 15 hr luonvuive 49
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC