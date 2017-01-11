Tite to announce Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
The Selecao will name a group restricted to domestic-based player for the charity match will take place on January 25 at the Nilton Santos Stadium On January 19, Brazil coach Tite will announce his squad for a friendly with Colombia, the Brazilian Football Confederation have confirmed. The match has been arranged to help raise funds in support of the families of those who were killed in the tragic air disaster of LaMia Flight 2933 in November.
