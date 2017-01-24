Three unfinished tunnels found in riot-plagued prison in northern Brazil
Federal police in Brazil have discovered three unfinished escape tunnels at the Alcacuz prison, where tensions remain high after at least 26 inmates were killed during a bloody riot 10 days ago. Latin America's largest nation has experienced a wave of prison killings in recent weeks, with at least 140 dead since the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Mon
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC