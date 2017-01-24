Three unfinished tunnels found in rio...

Three unfinished tunnels found in riot-plagued prison in northern Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Federal police in Brazil have discovered three unfinished escape tunnels at the Alcacuz prison, where tensions remain high after at least 26 inmates were killed during a bloody riot 10 days ago. Latin America's largest nation has experienced a wave of prison killings in recent weeks, with at least 140 dead since the beginning of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Mon Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC