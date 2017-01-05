The Red Ink Behind Brazil's Bloody Prison Massacre

Even by Brazilian standards, the New Year's savagery that befell the Compaj maximum security prison in Manaus, in the Amazon region -- at least 60 inmates murdered, many of them beheaded, dismembered and incinerated in a 17-hour rampage starting Jan. 1 -- was shocking. Yet what's more striking about the riot is that it apparently had little to do with the horrific conditions that traditionally fuel prison uprisings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.