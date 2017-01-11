The Even Scarier Thing About Brazil's Prison Violence
Relatives of inmates react in front of Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the Amazonian city of Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2017 . Prison violence has taken the lives of more than one hundred Brazilian prisoners since the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Tuan
|48
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC