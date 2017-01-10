The coffin of late Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis is...
The coffin of late Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis is carried out of a church during a funeral procession, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Police have said they believe Amiridis, whose charred body was found in a car in Brazil, was killed by his wife's lover under her orders.
