Stricter due diligence may slow Brazil M&A deals this year

Stricter legal and regulatory scrutiny may slow mergers and acquisitions in Brazil this year, compounding the impact of a harsh recession and lingering political turmoil that is keeping buyers and sellers at odds over valuations, bankers and lawyers said. In recent months, trade unions and citizen advocacy groups have increased pressure on industry watchdogs and federal auditors to stop state asset sales aimed at cutting Brazil's debt.

