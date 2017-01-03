States to Receive Federal Agents for Brazil Prison Crisis
The government of Roraima state, in Northern Brazil should officially request on Monday that the federal government send in federal security forces to aid in maintaining public order in the state. Last week 33 inmates were brutally killed in one of three riots in Brazilian prisons this year alone.
