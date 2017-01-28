State funeral held for Greece's slain...

State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The coffin of late Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis is carried out of a church during a funeral procession, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Police have said they believe Amiridis, whose charred body was found in a car in Brazil, was killed by his wife's lover under her orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 6 hr beyoncenetworth 51
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC