State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil

The coffin of late Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis is carried out of a church during a funeral procession, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Police have said they believe Amiridis, whose charred body was found in a car in Brazil, was killed by his wife's lover under her orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.